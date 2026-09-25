The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Drops Final Trailer Ahead of October Debut – Watch

The Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and it’s going to be the biggest quarter of the year. The season has several exciting sequels planned for fans. As expected, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is at the center of attention after the explosive popularity of the franchise. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel written by Hyūganatsu, the story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. With more than 57 million copies of the light novel and manga volumes in circulation, The Apothecary Diaries is easily one of the biggest franchises in the world. The series also has a feature-length anime movie and a live-action adaptation in the works.

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Additionally, as fans may have expected after the latest season’s finale, the upcoming Season 3 is going to be far more exciting than ever. The anime is all set for its return on Crunchyroll on October 2nd, 2026. Unlike the previous seasons, the anime will split Season 3 into two cours. The first part will premiere in Fall 2026, while the second part will drop in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 lineup. The series also has a feature-length anime movie and a live-action adaptation in the works. Now that the release date is closer than ever, the anime dropped a final trailer to hype fans for the premiere.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Drops Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

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The trailer introduces the ending theme, AIYOU, which will be performed by Eve, one of the most renowned artists in the industry. Eve is best known for Kaikai Kitan, the first opening theme of Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, some of the most popular themes from Eve also include Witch Hat Atelier‘s Kaze no Anthem, Chainsaw Man‘s Fight Song, and more. Additionally, the anime revealed its first main trailer in August, which revealed that the opening theme song titled Kumo wo Nuke Kaze Shita Watashi Dake will be performed by the Japanese rock duo Yorushika. Unlike the first trailer, which only teased the appearance of Shotei, the latest PV gives fans a better look at the new character. Shotei will be crucial to the story for the entirety of Season 3, although the anime hasn’t shared details on what her role will be.

What Will Happen in The Apothecary Diaries Season 3?

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Things changed significantly in the second season finale after the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed. The first cour will adapt Volume 5 of the light novel, which is the first part of the story after Jinshi revealed his true identity. While Maomao returned to the Verdigris House to work as an apothecary, Jinshi has accepted his royal duties as the Moon Prince. He won’t be managing the Rear Palace since his cover is already blown. Despite his busy schedule, he keeps in touch with Maomao while the two of them deal with their growing feelings. The upcoming season will focus on them working together again as Jinshi seeks Maomao’s help to solve the mystery behind the strange incidents happening in the Northern farming villages.