3 Years Ago, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Action Anime Ended & Fans Still Need a Sequel

There’s no doubt Crunchyroll is the biggest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe. This is all the more reason that most of the major anime land on the platform. Bungo Stray Dogs is one such beloved series that fans from several regions across the globe can stream on the platform. The anime is based on a critically acclaimed manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. Although the anime was decently popular after its debut, it eventually gained recognition across the globe as the series released more seasons. Over the years, the series has released five seasons and even a feature-length film, but there haven’t been any updates since 2023.

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The series is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, and it has already shared several exciting updates for fans. However, none of the new projects include anything related to the main story’s continuation in the anime. The future looks bleak after the manga’s unexpected hiatus earlier this year. The latest season was by far the most shocking and intense part of the story, but things will only continue to go downhill for the Armed Detective Agency. Not to mention that manga readers already know that the sixth season will be even more exciting.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6 Will Take Longer Than Expected

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While it may look like three years is more than enough time for any animation studio to work on a new season, the problem lies with the lack of material. When the anime was airing Season 5, it had already caught up with the manga, meaning fans would’ve had to wait longer than expected. It also doesn’t help that it’s a monthly manga, so there’s a slower trickle of content compared to the other anime series that release new seasons every couple of years. However, another major problem, and quite possibly the biggest one, is that the manga is currently on indefinite hiatus. In March this year, the manga ended its first part on a major cliffhanger, which completely shocked fans. There had been no previous mention of a manga having multiple parts or even a hiatus.

Even after several months, Bungo Stray Dogs hasn’t shared any updates on its return. As long as the manga doesn’t return with its second part, it’s unlikely that the anime will return anytime soon. However, although fans might have to wait longer than expected, there’s no doubt that a sequel season will eventually be released. The final episode of Season 5 already confirmed the anime will continue, although further details haven’t been shared yet. Additionally, fans also witnessed a glimpse at what to expect in Season 6 when Atsushi and Akutagawa teamed up again to fight a new enemy. While the Decay of Angels have been defeated, the Armed Detective Agency and Port Mafia still have to face off against numerous enemies to keep Yokohama safe.

What’s New With Bungo Stray Dogs?

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While the main story’s future is uncertain, the spin-off series, Bungo Stray Dogs Wan, returned with a new season in July this year as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. The anime premiered in 2021, and it took five years to release a sequel. It’s an official spin-off story written and illustrated by Neco Kanai, who is also behind several anthologies of Bungo Stray Dogs. The series uses adorable chibi-style versions of the beloved characters and follows their everyday lives. Although the visuals are significantly more light-hearted compared to the original, it doesn’t skip over the true spirit of the main story. There are also anniversary projects since the franchise has stayed relevant over the years even without a new season.

The anime held major exhibitions in Yokohama and Tokyo this year, and it will move to Osaka next month. A new project was also revealed earlier this year where the manga artist will share 35 new original visuals while the manga is on hiatus. The manga has released 28 volumes so far, out of which 27 have already been published in English. The English release date of Volume 28 hasn’t been revealed yet. Since the manga is on hiatus, there won’t be another new volume for the time being. In the meantime, you can also catch up with all anime seasons, spin-offs, and the movie on Crunchyroll.

Are you already caught up with the manga? Which scene are you looking forward to seeing in Season 6? Let us know in the comments.