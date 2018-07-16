‘Bleach’ Rumored To Debut Bankai Renji, Grimmjow Funko Pop Figures

If you are desperate for more Bleach collectibles, then Funko may answer all your desires soon enough. A new report is going around, and it is telling fans that two new Bleach POPs are about to join the massive Funko family.

Over on Instagram, a well-known Funko account called Serlent Pops teased fans about the big Bleach drop. The account says GameStop will get an exclusive POP of Renji in full Bankai mode. So far, there is no word on when the rumored item will go live, but it is one of two Bleach POPs teased by the account.

In the past, Serlent Pops hinted that a Grimmjow figure was coming from Funko. Awhile back, the account said that there were plans in the works for a Grimmjow pop, and you can see the reported designs for both these POPs below.

So far, Bleach has a small collection of Funko figures under its belt. Ichigo Kurosaki has his own POP, and that piece was released alongside Rukia Kuchiki’s figure. There is also a special Hollow Ichigo POP out there for collectors, so these new additions are very welcome.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

Will you be buying either of these new figures? Which Bleach characters need a Funko POP of their own? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!