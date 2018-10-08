‘Bleach’ Live-Action Gets English Dub With Anime Cast

Bleach has been quiet for the past few years, but that is no longer the case. Tite Kubo might have ended the series awhile back, but the Soul Society opened for business once more when Bleach shared its first live-action film. And, for all you dub lovers, Netflix went above and beyond with its English take on the film.

After all, an English dub is available for Bleach, and it stars some very familiar voices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, fans were alerted to the anime-centric dub of Bleach when Johnny Yong Bosch shared a message with fans.

#bleachmovie I admit I was worried when I heard they were making it until I found out #yujishimomura was directing the action aka director for #dmc. It’s pretty awesome! It’s on #Netflix with an English dub too. pic.twitter.com/ltGpaDWOtD — Johnny Yong Bosch (@johnnyyongbosch) October 8, 2018

“I admit I was worried when I heard they were making it [the Bleach movie] until I found out Yuji Shimomura was directing the action aka director for DMC. It’s pretty awesome! It’s on Netflix with an English dub too,” Bosch wrote, pointing fans towards Netflix to watch the film.

Of course, Bosch’s praise will mean a lot to fans as he voiced Ichigo Kurosaki in the original anime. The actor has a long resume of anime gigs, but his tenure as a Soul Reaper remains one of his most popular. So, if you want to hear the actor reprise the shonen icon, all you need to do is watch the English dub of Bleach.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like all of the original anime voice actors were able to do the dub. Michelle Ruff is not the one doing Rukia’s dubbed voice, and Bosch told fans he hadn’t been aware of that shake-up until after the fact.

“I have no idea, I assumed we were all reprising our roles,” the actor said. “Unfortunately those decisions aren’t made by us.”

So, have you checked out this live-action adaptation yet? Will you now that its English dub has gone live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Bleach‘s live-action film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.