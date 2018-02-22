‘Bleach’ Live-Action Trailer Reveals First Look At Hollows

Bleach may have wrapped, but the franchise is far from dead. Tite Kubo’s supernatural series is back in the news as it will release its first live-action film this summer. Not long ago, the movie’s debut trailer dropped, and the clip gave fans a very important first look at one baddie.

Yes, Bleach has already shown off its Hollows, and the beasts look pretty dang scary.

As you can see above, the 30-second trailer for Bleach is a straightforward one. It adapts the manga’s story from the start, so fans watch as Ichigo Kurosaki goes about his life as a high school student. His world gets turned when his home is attacked by a towering black creature known as a Hollow, and Ichigo is only able to defend himself when a Soul Reaper named Rukia Kuchiki offers up her powers to him.

The reel shows Ichigo’s first Hollow battle, and the beast looks less ghostly than fans expected. The creature is tall, black, and wears an eyeless skull mask over its face. The Hollow even shows off its powers as it holds Rukia in its clutches and charges a spiritual blast from its mouth. From its design alone, the Hollow looks more demonic than its anime counterpart, and the trailer has led fans to believe the creatures will be closely tied with Japan’s oni myths.

If you are a diehard Bleach fan, you may remember this trailer’s Hollow specifically. After all, it is the first one which Ichigo fights in canon. The Hollow is known as Fishbone D, and it targets Ichigo’s family because of the boy’s latent spiritual power. The boy tries to save his twin sisters from the creature when Fishbone D attacks, but Ichigo is no match for the beast until Rukia arrives. After the Soul Reaper is injured, Rukia offers up her powers to Ichigo so he can take down the Hollow, and the boy brings down Fishbone D after transforming into a Soul Reaper himself.

