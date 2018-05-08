‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Releases First Full Trailer

It’s here! If you have been waiting for a full look at the live-action Bleach movie, then you can take a look at it now. After all, it’s first full trailer did just drop thanks to Warner Bros. Japan. You can check it out above!

After a long tease, the Bleach film made good on its promises to debut a full trailer to fans. The reel is just over a minute long, and it gives audiences a clean look into what this live-action adaptation can do. Bleach begins its new trailer by confirming the existence of the Grand Fisher Hollow thanks to his terrifying lure, and it only gets more intense from there. Not only is Ichigo shown using his impressive Zanpakuto, but audiences get a better look at Renji in action as well as Uryu who takes his Quincy powers out for a spin.

Based on this trailer, it looks like Bleach plans to adapt the ‘Substitute Shinigami’ arc like many expected, but there are some notable figures missing. In fact, there has been no sign of Orihime or Chad in any of the movie’s posters or teasers to date. That absence may rub some shippers the wrong way, but Bleach may be streamlining its character roster to ensure its pacing is on-point. So, fans will have to wait and see how the movie tackles that issue once it debut this July.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is what you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

What do you make of this trailer?