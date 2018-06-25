‘Bleach’ Unleashes Three Brand-New Trailers

If you thought Bleach was too big for live-action, think again. The folks at Warner Bros. Japan pledged to adapt Tite Kubo’s iconic series, and the company will share that adaptation soon. In less than a month, Bleach is slated to go live, and three new trailers for the film have dropped.

As you can see above (and below), the official page for Bleach shared its new trailers on Twitter. The teasers aren’t quite as long as a theatrical trailer, but they feature enough footage to get fans pumped.

In one, fans are given a closer look at all things Hollow. The PV begins with security footage detailing the kind of damage Hollows do in the real world. As the clip continues, fans can see the Kurosaki Clinic attacked by a familiar Hollow who is after Ichigo, and Karin is shown being snatched by the offending beast.

Of course, this trailer’s highlight comes at the very end. The reel wraps with Rukia and Ichigo chilling in his bedroom as the Gotei 13 soldier goes over Hollows. Rukia uses her famous art skills to draw Ichigo as a Soul Reaper, and the sketch looks like it came right from the anime.

The second trailer released foregoes Hollows for their mortal enemy, Soul Reapers. As you can see above, Renji gets his own PV as the Vice Captain is seen fighting with Ichigo. The red-haired Soul Reaper also takes on Rukia in a shouting match, and he eventually brings out Zabimaru for a special fight.

As for the third trailer, it hones in on Byakuya Kuchiki. The somber Soul Reaper is shown giving Ichigo a hard fought battle, but fans are paying close attention to its opening moments. The PV gives a brief look into the Soul Society, the homeland for Soul Reapers, and Bleach definitely didn’t skimp out on fleshing the afterlife out.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

