Bleach Creator Admits His Editors Never Interfered With the Manga

The creator of Bleach knows what it takes to ink to hit manga. It has been 20 years since Ichigo Kurosaki made his mark on our world, and in that time, the Soul Reaper has become a mascot for Shonen Jump. With a hit anime on its side and tons of merch, there is no denying the success of Bleach. And in a recent interview, creator Tite Kubo admits he never let his editors interfere with the story.

The revelation came from Kubo himself as the artist sat down with Sakuma, a popular YouTuber in Japan. It was there the pair talked about Bleach as the best-selling manga is one of the biggest to ever hit Shonen Jump. It was there Kubo said he didn’t have meetings with his editors unless he couldn’t help it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I’m the type of writer who doesn’t really have meetings with my editor,” he shared. Continuing, Kubo explained that he didn’t have bring in his editors much if any to help piece Bleach together. While plenty of manga creators rely heavily on their editors for feedback and suggestions, Bleach was not like this. Kubo knew his story from the start, and he approached the manga from that mindset.

“I mean, when I was serializing, my editor would come to pick up the manuscript once it was done. I’d tell them, ‘Next week, it’ll go like this,’ and then they’d leave,” the artist shared. And when asked if his editors just accepted Kubo’s orders, well – the artist says he did not give the editorial team much of a choice. “It’s more like I didn’t give them any other option.”

Tite Kubo’s Vision for Bleach

From the day Bleach was given the go-ahead at Shonen Jump, Kubo had a vision that he wanted to play out. From Rukia to Aizen and the Visored, the artist knew where he was going. So when it came to his staff, the most Kubo’s editors did was xerox manuscripts and coordinate meetings on his behalf.

If you have never checked out Bleach before, you can find Kubo’s manga easily enough. The main series is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn’t change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia–who is slowly regaining her powers–it’s Ichigo’s job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.”

What do you think about Kubo’s confession about Bleach? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.