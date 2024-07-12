One-Punch Man Artist Shares New Bleach Crossover Art

One-Punch Man’s artist has penned some of the biggest battles in manga history and Yusuke Murata hasn’t been shy regarding his love of all things anime. Before taking on Saitama and the world of the Hero Association, Murata worked on an American football manga known as Eyeshield 21. Ending in 2009, Murata has been on a campaign to take on other anime characters while integrating the football heroes and villains into said art pieces. Now, Yusuke has taken the chance to work on Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society of Bleach, creating an anime crossover for the ages.

At present, One-Punch Man has its third anime season in the works, though fans are still wondering when the “Hero For Fun” will make a comeback. J.C. Staff, the production house that is returning to the hard-hitting anime adaptation, has kept their cards close to their chests and anime fans are wondering if season three will arrive this year or make landfall in 2025. Luckily, the other side of the equation, Bleach, has confirmed that the third cours of the Thousand-Year Blood War will hit the small screen this October as was announced at this year’s Anime Expo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Bleach

As a part of celebrating the American football manga, Murata has been on a campaign to cross anime worlds as both himself and other manga artists lend their talents to the franchise. Combining Eyeshield 21 with Bleach, the One-Punch Man artist has created a crossover that will most likely never hit the small screen but is making ripples in the anime world all the same. Ichigo and Rukia are front and center in the art that once again brings the sports anime back into the public eye.

When it comes to Bleach’s upcoming anime return, Ichigo and his human allies are now face-to-face with the leader of the Sternritter, Yhwach, as the powerful villain has decimated the Soul Society’s Royal Guard. On the flip side, One-Punch Man’s third season will once again place a spotlight on the Hero Killer Garou as he has now become a part of the Monster Association.

Want to see what other anime crossovers emerge from celebrating Eyeshield 21? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the anime heroes and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.