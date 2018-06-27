New ‘Bleach’ Stills Look Like They Were Ripped From The Manga

To say the history of live-action anime is controversial would be to put it lightly. Ventures like Dragonball Evolution jaded fans around the world, but Bleach isn’t going to go down that road.

No, the live-action project has big plans, and its latest stills look like they were ripped right from Bleach’s manga.

As you can see below, Ichigo Kurosaki is easy to spot in these image. Bleach‘s Twitter shared a couple new images of the orange-haired hero, and he looks pretty spot-on. In a miraculous turn, his oddly colored hair isn’t garish to look at.

Other outlets like Eiga put up their own stills for Bleach. While the images of Byakuya Kuchiki and Renji Abarai have been seen before, the look at Ichigo fighting the Grand Fisher Hollow is knew. The hero can be seen in his full Substitute Soul Reaper suit, and the detail added to his Hollow opponent is pretty impressive. His body looks like a lure itself, and his mask is pretty on-point to what the anime showed.

Oh, and Byakuya fans were given a special treat on part of Fashion Press. The outlet posted unseen stills of the Soul Reaper captain, and his ornate hair style was taken right from the anime. Even his braids look the exact same, and that isn’t even mentioning the spot-on scarf he’s rocking.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

Will you be watching this live-action take on Bleach?