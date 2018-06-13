‘Bleach’ Stuns With Two Brand-New Trailers

It’s here! After a long wait, Bleach has dropped another look at its live-action romp, and Warner Bros. Japan is stunning audiences worldwide with not one but TWO new trailers. You can check out the reels above and below!

As you can see, these new trailers contain a bevy of new footage. Above, the minute-long trailer shows Ichigo as a regular high school student – you know, save for the fact he sees ghosts. The orange-haired hero is seen wearing his usual grey uniform, but things change when he comes in contact with a woman wielding a sword. After Rukia comes into his life, Ichigo is left well-aware of the spirit world around him, and it falls to him to protect departed souls from beings known as Hollows.

These trailers also make a few reveals that fans won’t want to miss. Orihime and Chad finally make a super-short appearance, and they are not along. Ichigo’s parents also show up, and Kisuke Urahara makes his debut with his trademark hat in place.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan and released its first full trailer awhile back. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

How are you feeling about this live-action adaptation so far?