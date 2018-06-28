‘Bleach’ Stuns With Its Strongest Trailer Yet

The countdown is on for Bleach at long last. It has been a couple years since the series wrapped, but Tite Kubo hasn’t left Ichigo Kurosaki behind. In a few weeks, Bleach will make a live-action return, and the film just shared its strongest trailer yet.

Over on Twitter, the page for Bleach shared the most recent trailer with fans. The clip, which can be seen below, is one of the film’s longest sneak-peeks yet and packed with plenty of footage.

The trailer doesn’t house much new footage, but it is cut more cohesively than any before it. The clip begins with Ichigo’s sudden entrance into the Soul Reaper world after his family is attacked by a rogue Hollow. As the clip moves on, fans are shown more of Ichigo’s training regimen with Rukia Kuchiki, but its top payoff comes at the end.

As you can see, the trailer really leans into the action of Bleach. The reel wraps with scenes of Ichigo’s climatic fight with Renji Abarai. Some solid stunt sequences and sword fights are teased one after another in this trailer. And, thanks to their sleek aesthetic, fans are feeling good

The new trailer also shows off more of Bleach‘s theme song. The track was done by Alexandros, a popular rock band from Japan. The song “Mosquito Bite” has been featured in movie’s previous trailers, but this longer reel gives fans their best take on the track yet.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

