Bleach Announces New Video Game, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Bleach is set to play a big role at this year’s Anime Expo, mostly thanks to a massive preview focusing on the Thousand-Year Blood War. Aiming to release the third part of the latest anime storyline, the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter isn’t the only surprise that Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society had in store. For the first time since 2015, it appears that Bleach is heading back to consoles as Bandai Namco has shared a new preview for its next video game entry, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.

Much like some of its fellow shonen franchises including Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Naruto, Bleach has quite a history in the video game medium. The first game following the Shinigami was Bleach: Heat The Soul which landed on the PlayStation Portable in 2005. Since that initial outing, Bleach games have hit consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices quite frequently. Thanks in part to the latest anime adaptation, there’s a serious groundswell to place players into the shoes of the Soul Society.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Announcement

As a part of this year’s Anime Expo, Bandai Namco Entertainment dropped a new trailer for the next Bleach video game. While Bandai Namco remained tight-lipped on when we can expect Rebirth of Souls to arrive on consoles, the company did state that it was “coming soon.” The game is promising to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Steam.

If you want to learn more about Rebirth of Souls, here’s how Bleach describes the next video game entry in the shonen franchise, “Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. In BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades to bring victory from the edge of defeat!”

Want to see all the latest updates on the next video game focusing on the Soul Society? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming when it comes to all things Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.

Via Bandai Namco