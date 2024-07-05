New Bleach Game May Finally Be Announced Soon at Anime Expo

Bleach fans may tuning into the Anime Expo 2024 news this week may finally hear about a new Bleach video game if recent teases and discoveries line up as people think they will. More specifically, we may soon be hearing about something called “Bleach: Rebirth of Souls,” a title of something Bleach related that was trademarked previously and was thought to be a new game. Whatever is planned for this game or anything else related to Bleach games at Anime Expo will be joined by other Bleach announcements and reveals such as a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3.

The trademark in question was discovered late last year before resurfacing again in recent months to indicate that whatever the Bleach project was, it was progressing to some degree. Shueisha was the one that filed for the trademark, and based on the classifications assigned to Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, it was expected that this would be a game as opposed to an anime, movie, or some other medium.

That was months ago, but now, we’ve got a better indication that Bleach: Rebirth of Souls may show up at Anime Expo 2024. Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, tweeted out on July 5th a message saying that Bleach would be present in some capacity at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2024 event on Friday. We already knew that Bleach in general would be at Anime Expo, but this is the first time that it’s been confirmed to be part of the Bandai Namco event which is focused on video games.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced the return of the ‘Summer Showcase’ panel and other exciting activities at Anime Expo 2024,” Bandai Namco said about its upcoming panel. The company will once again take over Petree Hall with an hour-long panel with game makers on July 5, featuring a programming slate heavy with announcements, reveals and first looks at anticipated anime games.”

That panel is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, so if something is to be announced, you can expect it to be shared around that time.

The most recent Bleach news pertaining to confirmed games consisted of Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports of Bleach: Brave Souls, a mobile game that’s nearly 10 years old now. In the wake of possible Bleach news today about a new game, fans have expressed hopes that this’ll be a new console game such as an arena fighter or something similar to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with many reluctant to accept the possibility that Bleach: Rebirth of Souls might be a gacha game.