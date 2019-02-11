Viral Video Relives ‘Bleach’s Best Opening Themes

Like many of Studio Pierrot’s anime productions, Tite Kubo’s Bleach is an anime with a ton of great opening themes. With many different types of themes released over its long tenure, each one is memorable for fans for different reasons.

One viral video has resurfaced for its walk down memory lane of Bleach’s opening and ending themes with a slick drum cover going over a few of the favorites. You can check it out below.

Twitter user @maikidrum shared a video in 2018 with a drum cover medly of many of Bleach‘s opening themes, and it’s beginning to resurface among fans due to the recent new fervor for the series of late. First in the medley is the series’ first opening theme, “Asterisk” by Orange Range, followed by the second opening theme “D-tecnoLIfe” as performed by UVERworld, then it’s followed by the seventh ending theme “Hanabi” as performed by Ikimono-Gakari, followed by the fifth opening theme of the series “Rolling Star” as performed by Yui, and the twenty eighth ending theme “Haruka Kanata” as performed by UNLIMITS.

But that’s not all as the medley also includes the seventh opening theme “After Dark” by Asian Kung-Fu Generation, the sixth opening theme “Alones” by Aqua Timez, the theme for the live-action film, Alexandros’ “Mosquito Bite,” the fifteenth opening theme “Harukaze” by SCANDAL, the ninth opening theme of Aqua Timez’ “Velonica,” the twenty fifth ending theme of SPYAIR’s “Last Moment,” the twelfth opening theme of Miwa’s “ChAnge,” and the thirtieth ending theme of Aqua Timez’ “Mask.”

Needless to say, a lot of work went into this. Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.