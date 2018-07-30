‘Bleach’ Post-Film Teaser Revealed

Bleach‘s live-action film has officially premiered in Japan, and even more recently, had its United States premiere and ComicBook was there to experience the film for ourselves.

The most interesting thing? A special reveal at the end of the film that could potentially tease something for the future. Read on to find out what the post-film tease is, and while there will be no spoilers for how the film ends this is a major spoiler nonetheless!

Videos by ComicBook.com

*****

Warning! Spoilers for the Bleach live-action film below!

The tease at the end of the film isn’t a post-film teaser as you’re probably accustomed to because rather than have an extra scene at the end of the film, the true tease comes when the film reveals its title card at the end of the film.

When the film ends, the Bleach title card appears just as it did in the beginning. This time, however, is the new subtitle “The Soul Reaper Agent Arc.” This should excite fans of the film and series because even if the film does not guarantee a sequel by any means, there is room in Warner Bros. Japan’s mind to at least play around with the idea of the sequel.

There are several tidbits throughout the film that definitely can be explored with more films, and fans of the series know what comes next would be amazing to see in a film someday should Bleach‘s live-action film be successful enough to warrant a sequel.

The upcoming Bleach live-action film has released a full trailer, along with two other shorter ones released at the same time. The movie adapts the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material should everything work out. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The original manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.