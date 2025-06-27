Bleach’s Final Season Will Have the Most Original Content Yet, and You Should Be Excited

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War‘s fourth and final season is not too far off now, and fans have multiple reasons as to why it will easily be the best one so far. While the first part of the anime did look the best, the massive improvement in quality from the second to the third shows just how committed the staff is to delivering the best possible result, and it seems like the fourth cour could be the best looking and animated one yet, but that is not the biggest one reason to be excited for the climax of the ambitious war arc.

In the following 19 months after the defeat of Sosuke Aizen, Yhwach and the Quincies, who have been torpor for the past 999 years, have finally returned from the Wandenreich to exact revenge on the Soul Reapers who massacred them, and their first invasion was nothing short of successful. With Ichigo and his friends lamenting their weakness and preparing for the inevitable second wave of attacks, the Thousand Year Blood War is Bleach‘s concluding arc that delivers on many set-ups, plot points, and mysteries in the series’ bloodiest and most action-packed arc yet.

Bleach‘s Final Cour Will Be More Than Half Original

One of the defining aspects of the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War arc is Tite Kubo’s strict supervision and the promise that there will be many original scenes that could not make it to the manga. The staff has delivered on this, and fans have been treated to many incredible new scenes that made the arc more interesting, such as new looks into Yhwach’s past, Senjumaru and Shinji’s Bankais, Uryu’s character being expanded on, fight scenes being extended, and many more. These past 3 cours work very well to beef up the lore of the story.

The arc in the manga lasts for 206 chapters, and so far, the last episode of cour 3 has been adapted up to chapter 674. This means there are only 12 chapters until the manga’s content is covered, and given how each episode usually covers 3-4 chapters per episode, this means that approximately 4 or 5 episodes will have manga content, and the rest of the 12-episode season will be nothing but new content. This is backed up by the fact that Tite Kubo revealed on TV that there would be entire episodes that would be new content. The last act of Bleach‘s Thousand-Year Blood War has the highest peaks in the entire arc, but it is also where a lot of fans’ criticisms lie, so the staff expanding on the story and character conclusions will truly elevate the arc to new heights.