‘Bleach’ Artist Welcomes Winter With Rukia Sketch

Bleach’s character designer Masashi Kudo has been a bright spot for fans of the series as he regularly pays tribute to the series’ favorite characters with new art on social media and keeping the spirit of the series alive.

This is especially true once more with his latest sketch of Rukia, who dons a super cute Winter outfit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the many reasons Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still a favorite series so long after its tenure was not only the strong character design, but the variety. The series often featured its main characters in several different outfits when they were living their everyday lives outside of Soul Reaper or school duties.

Fans got to see many variations of their favorite characters, and thus building an entirely new sense of style and fashion. So this Rukia sketch is not only a cute new look for the character, it’s one fans can imagine seeing Rukia in during the original series. As mentioned above, Kudo has kept the love for the Bleach series alive through his Twitter feed.

Previously sharing an equally cute sketch of Rukia, several alluring sketches of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, a striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

It’s not just Bleach either, Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker and reached across the comic world with a cool tribute to Venom. It’s probably best for fans to keep an eye on Kudo’s Twitter to see what cool art he shares next.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.