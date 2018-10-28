‘Bleach’ Illustrator Brings Out Rukia in New Sketch

Bleach is one of the most popular Shonen series ever, and fans have been keeping the series alive in their hearts although it had officially come to an end some time ago. It’s the same for those who worked on the series as well.

Character designer for the anime, Masashi Kudo, regularly shares sketches of the series to Twitter, and his latest brings back Rukia along with a new face from Kubo’s one-shot Burn the Witch.

In Kudo’s “West Meets East” sketch bringing together Burn the Witch‘s Noel and Bleach‘s Rukia, fans have noticed a cool extra bit that Kudo threw in. With Rukia’s white robe, the illustration follows the events of the final arc of the series in which Rukia becomes a Captain. With Kubo’s Burn the Witch one-shot seemingly taking place in the same universe as Bleach, fans are imagining quite the crossover between the two series especially since Noel works in the Western branch of the Soul Society.

Each of Kudo’s sketches are highly appreciated by Bleach fans as it’s brand new content for their fan-favorite series, and he’s shared quite a few to Twitter already. Previously sharing an alluring sketch of Orihime for her birthday, and apropos of nothing shared an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku.

Kudo has also shared fierce new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, as well as an equally as striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch. It’s not just Bleach Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.