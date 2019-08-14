Bleach’s Sequel May Have Just Introduced The Series’ Strongest Fighter Yet

Bleach may have ended in the form of its anime and manga, but the world of Ichigo Kurosaki continues in the form of a sequel novel series, Can’t Fear Your Own World, that dives into the lore of the Shinigami and the Quincy. No longer following the story of Ichigo Kurasaki, the new light novel series follows the Shinigami of Soul Society, Shuhei Hisagi, as entirely new parts of the universe are explored. One such attribute that has been examined is a quite possibly the strongest fighter to ever appear in the franchise proper and we’re here to breakdown just who this character is and what they’re capable of.

One Reddit User posted the translation of Can’t Fear Your Own World that broke down the attributes of Gremmy Thoumeaux, a Quincy with the ability to “manifest his thoughts” into a body that would be the strongest in the world:

from discussion CAN’T FEAR YOUR OWN WORLD Vol II – Part 16 (Chapter 14 – 2 of 2) by missstormcaller.

Gremmy’s description here is certainly vast, seeming to paint a picture that this being’s ability to simply create reality from his thoughts gives him the power to just make himself stronger than anyone else in the world. While it’s a shame that we’ll most likely never see Thoumeaux brought to life in the form of anime, it’s still worthwhile to see that the once popular anime franchise has managed to live on via a novel series spin off and perhaps one day, it will return in some form or fashion to the medium of anime. Considering how popular the Netflix live action movie was, maybe we’ll see these events translated to live action to boot?

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.