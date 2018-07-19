‘Bleach’ Teasing A Special Announcement

Bleach fans admittedly have it rough. After the series’ truncated ending, they have been hoping for it to continue in some way. But this past year the series has been coming back in some big ways, especially with a live-action movie coming soon.

But could there be something after this? Maybe, as now there’s reportedly a tease of a special announcement after the end of the live-action film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a surpise at the end of the movie. I fucking SLEEP pic.twitter.com/SiOxVxf9s3 — JaymesHanson @Japan (@JaymesHanson) July 14, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @JaymesHanson, a mangaka released a short about their experiences during the Bleach movie, and along with good impressions, they tease that there’s a “surprise” at the end of the film. Bleach fans have come to know this could mean a number of things.

It could be anything from an end-credits scene, a special thanks from the cast and crew, a confirmation of a sequel, or even something advertising the anniversary art book also releasing soon. But what fans really want is an anime adaptation of the series’ final arc, Thousand Year Blood War, which the original anime was never allowed to do. The wait continues for that, as well.

The upcoming Bleach live-action film has released its first full trailer, along with two other new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.