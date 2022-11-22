Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Ichigo's Surprising New Power

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has hit the climax of the first major fight between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies in the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga, and the newest episode of the series has revealed a secret power that Ichigo Kurosaki had been able to unlock through all of the stress so far! The first few episodes of the new anime have thrown Soul Society in a bloody and chaotic assault as the Soul Reapers have been outmatched by the Sternritter group at every turn. But there was still a hope that Ichigo could turn things around, and that was put to the test in the newest episode.

After spending the last few episodes stuck within Quilge Opie's trap in between Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society, Ichigo was finally able to break out and return to the Soul Society. Kicking off a huge fight against the Sternritter Yhwach soon after, Ichigo is so overpowered that he ends up unlocking a surprising new ability as a result. When he's nearly defeated and stabbed in the neck by Yhwach, it's revealed that he's also able to use the Blut Vene technique the Quincies have been using.

What is Ichigo's New Blut Vene Power?

Episode 7 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Ichigo struggling against Yhwach as the Sternritter leader is currently much tougher for Ichigo to deal with at the moment. Ichigo's been bloodied and exhausted after spending so much effort breaking out of Opie's trap, but soon it's revealed that this ended up saving him at a dire moment. When Yhwach discovers that Ichigo's able to instinctively activate the Quincies' Blut Vene technique within his body, he offers a theory.

He explains that as Ichigo escaped from Opie's prison trap, his used Spiritual Pressure began to blend with Opie's spiritual pressure and that got into Ichigo's body and activated a slumbering power within. It seems to tease that Ichigo is actually a Quincy as well, and now this sparked a massive mystery about where the anime will go from here as a result of this new power.

