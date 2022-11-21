Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Goes All Out for Ichigo vs. Yhwach Fight: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the final moments of the first real conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the newest episode of the anime really went all out with Ichigo Kurosaki's big fight against Yhwach. As the new anime finally brings the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga to life, fans are now getting to see all of the fights they have been waiting over a decade to see in motion. This, of course, includes fighters like the villain Yhwach, who helps to show off the true power at the Quincies' disposal.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the apex of the Sternritters' attack on the Soul Society with Episode 7 of the series, and through this has fully brought Ichigo Kurosaki to the battlefield after he was spending much of it trapped within Quilge Opie's jail. But with his return to the Soul Society and seeing how much chaos and death that the Sternritter have caused, Ichigo points all of his rage at their leader and kicks off a fight between the two of them.

Who Wins the Ichigo vs. Yhwach Fight?

Episode 7 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Ichigo taking on Yhwach after making his way back to the Soul Society, and he's much worse for wear given how much damage he took trying to escape from Opie's jail. But he doesn't care about his current state as he's filled with rage over the deaths that have taken place thus far. Channeling his Spiritual Pressure, Ichigo launches into a full fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter leader quite easily deals with Ichigo's efforts.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts New Ending for Episode 7: Watch | Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up Yhwach's True Power

Ichigo is nearly killed through the fight as well as it was immediately clear that the villain is much stronger than Ichigo's current level. At the same time, it's not like the villain was fighting at full force either as Yhwach (much like he did with Sosuke Aizen) desires to recruit Ichigo to their side for the eventual destruction of the Soul Society. If it wasn't for Yhwach running out of time he can spend in the Seireitei, Ichigo definitely would have lost this one.

How do you like the first fight between Ichigo and the big enemy leader? What do you think it means for the rest of this new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!