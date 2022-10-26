Bleach Reveals How the Quincies View Ichigo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been putting fans right back into the thick of the action as the first couple of episodes taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the newest episode has revealed how the Quincies see Ichigo Kurosaki heading into their war! The new anime series has not only been reintroducing Ichigo and his friends to the anime world, but also have been seeing a new threat make their move on both Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society. But this new enemy turned out to be quite familiar to Ichigo and the others as the fight went on.

The previous episodes of the series revealed that this new enemy group were actually Quincies taking on the Soul Reapers, and the newest episode saw Ichigo taking on a particularly tough one as he saw just how powerful and scary they could be with their full power. But as this new Quincy had explained to Ichigo, they are approaching him with just as much caution as this group actually views him as a "Special Threat" that they need to keep aware of as they fight the Soul Society.

Why is Ichigo a Special Threat?

Episode 3 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Quilge Opie unleash all of his power against Ichigo, and through this fans get to see that the Quincies have unlocked a powerful final form that could absorb all of the Reishi (including Orihime and Chad's) in the area. But Ichigo not only was able to keep his Bankai from being stolen in the first attack from a mysterious Arrancar, but he quickly figured out the main weakness of this new Voll Stern Dich form. It's here that Opie reveals that he's a "Special Threat" to the Quincies.

Opie doesn't further explain what he means by dubbing Ichigo as "special threat," but it's clear that they are keeping such an eye on him that they don't start their assault on the Soul Society until they find out that Ichigo is being occupied in Hueco Mundo. Thus, it seems like he's such a target to them that their grand plan couldn't move forward until Ichigo was at least out of the picture in this form.

How do you feel about Ichigo being deemed a "Special Threat" by the Quincies? What do you think it means for the war ahead?