Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3’s English Dub Is Hitting Very Soon

The Thousand-Year Blood War’s third part, “Conflict,” has helped elevate Bleach to become one of the biggest anime comebacks of the 2024 fall season. With the second cours ending on quite the cliffhanger as the villainous Yhwach made his way to the Soul King, Ichigo and his allies are reeling in an attempt to take down the Wandenreich leader and his powerful forces. While the original Japanese iteration of the series already has a few episodes in the tank, many anime fans in the West are still waiting for the English Dub to arrive. Luckily, we have some good news for Shinigami fans on this front.

Bleach has had a long history in the anime game, with the first series running from 2004 to 2012, garnering hundreds of episodes and a handful of feature-length films. When the show originally ended after netting three hundred and sixty six episodes, many shonen fans believed that the Thousand-Year Blood War might never be adapted to anime. Luckily, things changed in recent years when it was announced that not only would Bleach be making a comeback, but also that many members of the original Japanese cast and the English Dub cast would be returning. For Ichigo Kurosaki, both Masakazu Morita and Johnny Yong Bosch were more than willing to step back into the shoes of the substitute Soul Reaper.

The Blood War’s English Dub Will Return

While there has been more of a push in recent years for “simulcasts” in the anime world, aka anime properties releasing Japanese and English dubs at the same time, this doesn’t apply to every series that hits the screen. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s English Dub is a few episodes behind its Japanese iteration, though Western fans can welcome back Bosch and his fellow Shinigami this week. Viz Media has announced that the Blood War’s English Dub will make a comeback this Saturday, November 23rd.

Much like the Japanese iteration, each English Dub episode will arrive on a weekly schedule. Each Saturday, viewers can expect the English installments to arrive at 6 AM Pacific Time (9 AM Eastern Time). Needless to say, this is good news for fans of the Soul Society who went the way of the English Dub.

Blood War And Beyond

For those who might want a refresher on how much Bleach is left before the fight against Yhwach ends, the current season is slated for four sections, known as “cours.” This means that the anime is past the halfway mark for the latest take on the Soul Society. While the fourth and final part of the supernatural shonen series has yet to reveal a release window, it’s a safe bet that it will arrive next year if the past releases are any indication.

As for what might come after the Thousand-Year Blood War, the answer to that question is still up in the air. Creator Tite Kubo’s last major arc of the series was the fight against the Sternritter, though he did make a comeback in recent years thanks to the special one-shot, Bleach: No Breaths From Hell. In recent days, Studio Pierrot has confirmed that they are taking a more seasonal approach to their anime projects and with a major Konoha-sized hole in the landscape, aka Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the Blood War might be the end for the Soul Society for quite some time.

Want to stay up to date on Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Bleach and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.