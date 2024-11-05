New Bleach Promo Brings the Anime’s Arrancar Back Together

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for the next phase of the fights against Yhwach and the Quincies, and the first look at the next episode of the anime is setting up for the highly anticipated return of the Arrancar’s standout fighters. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has been airing its new episodes this Fall, and with them has revealed just how in lopsided of a fight against Yhwach this is really going to be. But despite the fact that they have already taken some big losses, Ichigo Kurosaki and the others refuse to give up and are ready for a new counterattack.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s latest episode ended with the tease that Ichigo and the Soul Reapers were going to be on the offensive now that Yhwach has gotten even stronger, and they were going to be getting some help from a surprising source. With Hueco Mundo opening up and teasing that Grimmjow would be making his grand return to the anime, the first look images from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 32 teases that he won’t be the only Arrancar making his return as Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck is making her highly anticipated anime comeback too. Check them out below.

What to Know for Bleach: TYBW Episode 32

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 32 is titled “The Holy Newborn,” and will be making its debut in Japan on Saturday, November 9th. The episode will then be available for streaming with Hulu for fans in the United States, and on Disney+ in international territories as soon as it hits in Japan. As for what to expect from the coming episode, Bleach’s official website teases the story for Episode 32 as such:

“The Shinigami try to rebuild their system and launch a counterattack, but as if to mock them, the cityscape of the ‘Invisible Empire’ that covered the Soul Society peels away and rises up. Meanwhile, Ichigo is reunited with Neliel and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, with whom he fought a fierce battle in the past. They are joined by the Fullbringers Dokugamine Riruka and Yukio Hans Voralberna. Ichigo and his friends head back to the Soul King’s Palace to launch a surprise attack on Yhwach.” As teased by the synopsis, these Arrancar won’t be the only new allies Ichigo gets for the next fight.

What’s Next for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the first of its final two cours adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. With all of these characters coming back to screens for this final battle, it really emphasizes that all of the worlds are now inn danger due to Yhwach’s killing of the Soul King. The fights are really only getting started as there are still many powers, forms, and characters who have still yet to make their full return for this final phase of the war.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s anime thus far has also been sharing brand new scenes featuring moments and power ups that Kubo never got to explore in the original manga’s version of the arc. So for these final episodes, fans of the classic Bleach run can still hope to see all kinds of fun surprises as the series truly comes to its end. With the fights really kicking in from this point on, each episode is going to have something major to offer fans who have been waiting to see all of this go down for the last decade.