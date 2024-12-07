Bleach Kills Major Character In The Thousand-Year Blood War’s Most Gruesome Episode

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War has lived up to its name more times than we can count, as the Soul Society’s anime return is one that hasn’t been shy about spilling some serious blood in its many battles. In the first anime adaptation of the supernatural shonen series, Ichigo Kurosaki’s still had a decent amount of violence but there were often times when it would pull back from the same wrath seen in the manga. The latest revival series doesn’t appear to have this problem as the latest episode proves with the Blood War killing off a major character that has been a part of the anime for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, “Baby, Hold Your Hand 2 (Never Ending My Dream), be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the strangest battles of the Blood War so far has been the Shinigami scientist Mayuri fighting against the “Left Hand of the Soul King” known as Pernida Parnkgjas. The Soul Society’s resident mad scientist believed that he had won the day with his disturbing Bankai, swallowing the Left Hand in a gruesome display. However, thanks to Pernida’s status as a Quincy, he returned to the battlefield and struck a major blow to Mayuri in the process.

Pierrot

RELATED: Bleach Finally Animates a Long-Awaited Bankai After Many Years

Nemuri Didn’t Make It

While Mayuri was front and center in the fight against the Quincy appendance, he is saved thanks to the interference of Nemuri Number 7. The artificial soul given life has long been one of the most trusted companions to the mad scientist and she shows just how strong she is in the face of the Blood War. Unfortunately, even pushing herself beyond her limits, Nemuri was unable to destroy Pernidas and suffered a gruesome demise as a result.

While Mayuri’s right-hand woman was able to destroy Pernidas’ body, the left hand immediately regenerated and infected Nemuri in a split second. Even before she hit the ground from mid-air, Number 7 is infected by the Left Hand’s nerves and her entire body explodes in one of the most bloody moments of the Blood War so far. What makes this death hit that much harder is that the latest episode explores Nemuri’s past and how this artificial soul came to live.

Is Nemuri Actually Deceased?

There is some hope for Bleach fans when it comes to Nemuri’s death, as Mayuri is able to save her brain from being eaten by Pernidas. Thanks to the biological structure of Nemuri’s body, the Left Hand eating her body resulted in its own demise as the DNA overloaded its system and caused it to explode in a similar fashion as its victim. Considering the wonders that we’ve seen Mayuri perform in the past, it is possible that he will bring his assistant back from the grave or that we’ll see a Nemuri Number 8 arrive in her place.

There are only a few episodes left in this latest cours of the Blood War but Bleach fans still have some big installments ahead. A fourth cours has already been confirmed to finish off the Shinigami’s fight against the Quincies, though when we will witness the anime’s conclusion is anyone’s guess. Most likely, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will end in 2025, concluding the Soul Society’s major comeback.

Want to stay updated on the Soul Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for updates on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.