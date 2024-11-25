Bleach Debuts the Anime’s Grossest Bankai to Date

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently working its way through the final fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the newest episode of the anime has debuted the grossest Bankai form seen yet. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict kicked off its run this Fall by setting the stage for the final battle against Yhwach and the Sternritter. As Ichigo Kurosaki and the others prepared for their final attack on the Quincies, some of the other Soul Reapers are now in the midst of their fights. One fans had been especially excited to see what Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi’s.

Bleach has previously shown off the kinds of wild techniques Kurotsuchi is capable of in the past, but his final fight against the Sternritter was already shaping up to be the most interesting yet. After seeing what the mysterious Pernida Parnkgjas could do in a fight against Kenpachi, Kurotsuchi fights to the point where he debuts a brand new Bankai…a gross baby that was born from the body of his previous Bankai, now dubbed the Konjiki Ashisogijizo Matai Fukuin Shotai. And it’s quite the visual.

Viz Media / Shueisha

Bleach Debuts Kurotsuchi’s Gross New Bankai

As Kurotsuchi begins his fight against the mysterious Quincy, he discovers that Pernida’s abilities involve sending out his nerves into people in order to control their movements. It’s something he figured out was the case when he noticed how the Quincies use their nervous system to funnel their spiritual pressure. It gets even wilder when Pernida then reveals itself to be the missing Left Hand of the Soul King, which makes sense given we’ve already seen the Right Hand of the Soul King in action before. But Kurotsuchi was naturally already set for the possibility.

It’s here that he launches his Bankai, and reveals that it’s much different that the version of the Bankai that fans hadn’t seen in action since the Soul Society. The Konjiki Ashisogijizo Matai Fukuin Shotai is then revealed as a pregnant giant that’s ready to give birth to the true new Bankai, which is then revealed right then and there to be a giant, wet and screaming baby that is in constant pain. It really is fitting for such an odd scientist like Kurotsuchi as his Bankai cries out in agony.

Viz Media / Shueisha

What’s Next for Kurotsuchi’s Big Fight?

Kurotsuchi’s new Bankai isn’t really impacted by Pernida’s veiny assaults because itself is wrapped within many layers of veins on the outside of its body. As Kurotsuchi explains, it feels nothing but pain but it cannot be taken over or controlled. Thus it quickly devours Pernida and its clones, so for now it seems like the fight is coming to an end. But as fans know well enough about the Quincies by now, this is really far from the end of the fight overall as there are still many tricks and twists in the anime to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has truly kicked off the final wave of fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with Part 3 of the series now airing this Fall, and it’s going to keep ramping up until the final cour of episodes wraps it all up. But while the anime has been adapting scenes fans have wanted to see in action, this new series has also gone the extra mile to introduce brand new battles and scenes that never got to make it into the original manga run of Tite Kubo’s final arc. Now it’s time to see where’s it’s all going next.