Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Will Feature Animation All-Stars

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is live, and fans admit it has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki. The anime is just several episodes in right now, but its action has kept pace since day one. Now, all eyes are on episode six as it promises to kickstart one of Bleach's best battles of all time. And of course, this means fans are hyped about the anime's insane crew ahead of the release.

The news went live earlier today as Bleach's website in Japan revealed details about the episode six crew. It turns out Studio Pierrot brought on some industry legends to do the animation here, and it begins with director Hiroyuki Yamashita.

Who Is In the Crew?

For those unaware, Yamashita has been in the industry for decades, and he's known widely for his work on Naruto. The artist did key animation for Naruto: Shippuden both on television and film. Yamashita also worked on Boruto: Naruto the Movie, so you can thank him in part for Momoshiki's epic battle with Naruto and Sasuke.

As for the rest of the key animators, Bleach will welcome Q Kawa, Tomoko Hayashi, Daisuke Tsumagari, Kenji Imaizumi, and You Natsuki when episode six drops. These names may not sound familiar outright, but each of these animators has created top-notch sakuga for anime lovers. Kawa went viral for their work on Mushoku Tensei while Tsumagari is a favorite with fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Clearly, Pierrot is pulling out all the stops for episode six, and it is easy to see why.

After all, this big episode promises to start Yhwach's battle with Captain Yamamoto. The head of the Gotei 13 is almost impossibly powerful, and Bleach has never shown fans what the old man can do. Soon, he will let loose against Yhwach as the Soul Society struggles against its Quincy invaders. And for those who have read the manga, well – you know this battle will be one for the anime history books.

