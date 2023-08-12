Bleach Creator Highlights Fallen Quincies in New Sketches

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been making its way through several major fights between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the creator behind it all is highlighting some of the fallen Quincies with some special new sketches shared with fans! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now making headway through the real fight between the Quincies and Soul Reapers as Yhwach has ordered his forces to unleash their full strength to eliminate the Reapers as fast as possible. This has meant some big losses for both sides as more and more fights are taking place across the Seireitei.

With Part 2 of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc showcasing each of the Quincies' final forms and true powers, fans have seen the Soul Reapers pulling out all the stops in order to stop them. As for original creator of the Bleach manga, Tite Kubo, the creator has decided to highlight the three Quincies that lost their lives in Episode 19 with special new sketches of As Nodt, BG9, and Cang Du in the special casual outfits fans can see in the anime's newest opening. Check them out below:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19 is titled "The White Haze," and you can currently find it streaming (along with the rest of the previous episodes) exclusively on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. They tease the episode as such, "A fearless Rukia swings her Sodenoshirayuki in battle as she takes on Äs Nödt." But as fans can already see, the Soul Reapers are winning fights of their own.

This might not end up being for the best, however, as Uryu Ishida has discovered that Yhwach is hiding a secret that could end up spelling doom for everyone else. It's been revealed that each of the fallen Quincies has their power absorbed into Yhwach's body when they die, and it's their purpose to serve as Yhwach plans for something greater than the control of Soul Society. It's just a matter of seeing what this grand plan could really be.

