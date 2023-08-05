Bleach Creator Celebrates Their Own Wrestling Superstar in New Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been showing off one intense Sternritter after another, and the creator behind it all is celebrating their own wrestling superstar with a fun new sketch for Mask De Masculine! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been adapting the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, and that means we're finally seeing each of the Sternritter use their powerful abilities against the Soul Reapers. Each of them has also been shown to have wildly different fighting styles from one another too as a result of the powers received from Yhwach.

Bleach's previous episode introduced a pro wrestling inspired fighter who seemed weaker than he was at first until his "fan" started to call out for him and give him a power up. This dynamic continues in his highlight episode seen this week as Mask De Masculine gets into his first full fight against the Soul Reapers. He left quite the impact as a result, and Bleach series creator Tite Kubo is celebrating this villain's spotlight in the anime with a special new sketch released for the newest episode. Check it out below as shared with fans on Twitter:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 18

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is now streaming its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 18 is titled "Rages at Ringside," and Hulu teases it as such:

"Kensei Muguruma joins the battle against Masculine, who has already defeated Shuhei Hisagi, Ikkaku Madarame, and Yumichika Ayasegawa. However, Kensei is taken aback by how weak his opponent is." We've seen a few of the Sternritter's wild abilities in the episodes so far, but the fights are truly only beginning as there are still many players who have gotten into any of the action for themselves. It's another reason to jump into the newest season before it ramps up even further.

