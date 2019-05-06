Bleach Artist Shares Slick New Yoruichi Sketch

With so many anime and manga series celebrating big anniversaries or coming back with new projects these days, one of the biggest series fans are clamoring more from is Tite Kubo’s Bleach. With its truncated end in both its manga and anime runs leaving a lot of potential on the table, fans have been asking for more from the series ever since it came to an end. But while the series isn’t coming back any time soon, the anime has been kept alive in a cool way.

Character designer for the anime Masashi Kudo has been sharing new sketches of the series’ fan-favorite characters to Twitter, and the latest sketch gives fans a greta new look at Yoruichi. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masashi Kudo has been keeping the love for Bleach alive on Twitter with previously shared sketches of an intense Ichigo, a cute Rukia, several alluring sketches of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, a striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

But this new look at Yoruichi is especially welcome considering her popularity in the original series. Yoruichi made a huge impact early on for debuting as a talking cat (with a notably male voice) before fully revealing her human woman form. Much like the unfolding mysteries of Urahara’s shop, Yoruichi eventually revealed her Soul Society past as the series progressed and turned out to be one of the strongest characters in the entire series. If the series ever does come back in any capacity, Yoruichi is definitely a character high on the list of hopeful returns.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

