Cool Bleach Cosplay Brings Yoruichi to Life

Tite Kubo’s Bleach remains one of the most popular action series to come out of the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It seemed to hit at just the right time when anime and manga were becoming far more available outside of Japan. It’s nowhere near the kind of wide availability through streaming that many popular series have today, but Bleach seemed to hit all the notes of what made anime popular in the 2000s. Cool character designs, a fun story, fun fights all around, and plenty of memorable moments and characters throughout.

One of the major standouts pretty early on was Yoruichi Shihouin. The full scope of her awesomeness became far more evident later on in the series, but the surprise cat transformation was enough to quickly catapult her to the top of many fans’ favorite character lists. Artist @UniqueSora (who you can find on Instagram here) provided a fun example as to why with their cool cosplay take on the favorite. Check it out below:

This particularly inspired look for Yoruichi comes from her fight with Soi Fon. Bleach is often remembered well for its fights, and it’s why fans are still hoping the series will come back to adapt the final arc someday.The series had a great balance between showing off cool new techniques for each of its characters while also managing to push the development forward, and this fight was a great example of this balance.

You learn more about the relationship between the two, and then Yoruichi gets to show off a fuller slate of slick attacks and power ups. Unfortunately, it’s one of the few times she gets to shine in the anime series, but it managed to make such a great impact that this look is instantly recognizable through fun cosplay! What did you think of the Yoruichi and Soi Fon fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.