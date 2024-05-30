Blue Lock Season 2 Poster Released

Blue Lock's second season is set to take the anime world by storm this October, continuing the quest of many Japanese soccer players to become a part of the country's premier team. While the players won't die should they fail the "Blue Lock Program", they'll never be able to be a part of Japan's top team, meaning that their lives might as well be over for many of the participants. To give fans a closer look at the hard-hitting adventures to come, Blue Lock has released a new poster for its next season.

Blue Lock has also released a new synopsis for the second season, showing that the participants of the project still have some major challenges ahead, "In order to develop the world's best striker who can lead Japan to victory in the World Cup, the Japan Football Association launches the "Blue Lock" project. 300 high school students were invited to the project, all of whom were forwards. In the extreme situation where dropping out would mean losing their eligibility to join the Japanese national soccer team in the future, the selected talented players one by one awaken their egos as strikers. 35 people survived the harsh selection process, sometimes by kicking others down and sometimes by evolving themselves. Having overcome the frenzy of survival swirling with egos, they will bet on the survival of the "Blue Lock" project as they take on the U-20 Japan National Team in the craziest match in history!"

Blue Lock Season 2 Poster

For season two, Eight Bit Studio will return after the successful first season. Prior to the second season, Blue Lock fans have another big project to look forward to as the first film of the franchise, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, will arrive in North American theaters next month following a successful run in Japan.

✨More: https://t.co/3R6bXihQB3 pic.twitter.com/WxS44BBQvo — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 30, 2024

If you haven't had the chance to check out Blue Lock, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

