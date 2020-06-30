Studio Trigger's BNA: Brand New Animal is Now Streaming on Netflix
After months of waiting, Studio Trigger's newest original anime series, BNA: Brand New Animal, is finally now streaming on Netflix in the United States! It's definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the year for many fans, and the wait had been especially tough considering that Netflix Japan first started releasing the anime back in March. Notably, the first six episodes of BNA: Brand New Animal were made available for streaming in Japan for a few months before wrapping up with its final six episodes earlier this May. Now fans everywhere can check it out!
With 12 episodes in total, this new release of BNA: Brand New Animal includes both the original Japanese release as well as a full English dubbed release. Although a few of Netflix's anime projects have had their dub production impacted recently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, luckily this one has released without any major issues!
Read on to see how fans are celebrating BNA: Brand New Animal officially making it to Netflix outside of Japan, and let us know what you think! Are you going to check out Studio Trigger's newest series? Have you started watching already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Wait is Finally Over!
BNA IS OUT ON NETFLIX NOW! THE WAIT HAS ENDED #BNA pic.twitter.com/LGjYLqlB8G— bna news | netflix 🌎 @ midnight PST! (@nazunafanclub) June 30, 2020
It's Tanuki Tuesday!
LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOO— Tanuki Tuesday (@TanukiTuesday) June 30, 2020
BNA IS OUT NOW ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/QNt2AfV4bA
In Love Already!
Just saw first episode of BNA on Netflix. I love it! 🐺💙 pic.twitter.com/tn5uCbbbqS— WakeWolf (@wakewolfasl) June 30, 2020
CUTEEE
(๑و•̀ω•́)و Everyone go watch #BNA on Netflix and scream with me!!! Go witness the muscles that are a tanuki NBA star and an "I smells crimes" wolf!!!!!!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GYyH8CXTA0— ʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ Rain .*✧ (@Rainboopz) June 30, 2020
Great Art to Celebrate!
Time to redraw this to celebrate BNA's release on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/UGjvJdDY7t— 🎉 Gabe 🎉 (@PaintyPaints) June 30, 2020
It Just Isn't Long Enough!
BNA is out on Netflix now so I highly recommend if you liked Little Witch Academia or Trigger in general. Biggest complaint is that it was only 12 episodes so it feels a little rushed near the end. pic.twitter.com/J6doixJLKY— King (@TheKingAegis) June 30, 2020
Time to Walk the Red Carpet!
it's out!!! watch bna on netflix!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LBEZKwg0SK— genice (@genicecream) June 30, 2020
Take a Break for Tanuki Tuesday!
Back from a short break, feeling a little better
Today’s Tanuki Tuesday :) and BNA is on Netflix pic.twitter.com/yPS75RzRhA— 🔥\\ ℙ𝕦𝕟𝕜\\ (BNA SEASON 2) (@JV_Punk) June 30, 2020
