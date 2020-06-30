Studio Trigger's BNA: Brand New Animal is Now Streaming on Netflix

After months of waiting, Studio Trigger's newest original anime series, BNA: Brand New Animal, is finally now streaming on Netflix in the United States! It's definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the year for many fans, and the wait had been especially tough considering that Netflix Japan first started releasing the anime back in March. Notably, the first six episodes of BNA: Brand New Animal were made available for streaming in Japan for a few months before wrapping up with its final six episodes earlier this May. Now fans everywhere can check it out!

With 12 episodes in total, this new release of BNA: Brand New Animal includes both the original Japanese release as well as a full English dubbed release. Although a few of Netflix's anime projects have had their dub production impacted recently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, luckily this one has released without any major issues!

