The Apothecary Diaries Returns With a Brand New Release Ahead of Anime Sequel

Whether it’s the palace drama or the mysteries, fans can experience it all in the first simulation game based on the beloved anime, The Apothecary Diaries. The anime concluded its second season in July 2025 before announcing a Season 3 and an upcoming feature film. The first official game adaptation was announced in July last year, and it’s all set for its highly anticipated release. Titled The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles, the game runs directly in a web browser, so there’s no need for installation. Additionally, it’s easily accessible on any device, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Players will be able to raise the main character, Maomao, and solve various mysteries and incidents that occur in the Imperial Court and the entertainment district. Additionally, the game also allows cooperative play where players can collect and grow medicinal herbs while working with others.

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Apart from the main characters, Maomao and Jinshi, the game includes 35 characters in total, including Gaoshun, Loulan, Gyokuyou, and more. The pre-registration began for the HTML5 game platform G123, starting July 29th, 2025. The pre-registration campaign also announces new rewards for players based on their achievements. The game is currently only available via the Japanese platform, G123, and will soon be making its global debut. The official X handle reveals a new teaser trailer highlighting Maomao’s struggles at the palace. Link to the pre-registration has also been shared along with the teaser reveal, so don’t forget to check it out.

What’s Next For The Apothecary Diaries Anime?

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Although an announcement trailer was shared after the Season 2 finale, not much about the sequel, Season 3, has been specified so far. The anime will return with a new season in October this year as part of the Fall 2027 anime lineup. The first two seasons each ran for two cours, adapting one volume per cour, so we can expect the same from the third season as well. The second season concludes the main story from Volume 4, which takes place after the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed.

The sequel will highlight several changes after the events of Season 2, including the shift in power dynamics within the palace now that a crown prince has been born. Gyokuyou’s status will rise in court after she gives birth to a prince, while the spot of Pure Consort remains empty after Loulan’s departure. According to the announcement trailer, Jinshi and Maomao will keep working together to solve unique cases, and the next one will bring them to northern farming villages.

The anime will also release its first feature film in December 2026. Written by the novel’s author, Natsu Hyuuga, the film will follow a completely new story that isn’t part of the light novel or any source material. So far, only the Japanese release date has been confirmed, and international fans might expect a theatrical release or a streaming update after the film’s premiere. Fans are also awaiting official trailers of both the third season and the upcoming film.

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