Bob’s Burgers Finally Puts the Spotlight On One of Its Best Hidden Gems

Bob’s Burgers is currently working its way through Season 15 of the animated series, and the newest episode of the series has finally put the spotlight on one of the series’ hidden gem characters, Marshmallow. Bob’s Burgers, like many animated series of its kind, has been through a number of changes behind the scenes in the last few years. As animation fans have been asking for more representation behind the scenes for the characters making it to screen, this has led to shows like Bob’s Burgers recasting many of their characters in order to have cede better representation when it comes to offering those unique perspectives.

Marshmallow is a rather unique enigma within the world of Bob’s Burgers. In its fictional oceanside town, there are plenty of side characters who have stood out for their running gags or quirky personalities over the years, and Marshmallow is definitely the favorite in these terms. First making her debut in the very first season of the series, Marshmallow has become a more well rounded character thanks to a recast and a spotlight given in one of the best episodes of the series in years, Season 15’s “Hope N’ Mic Night.”

Bob’s Burgers Introduces a New Voice for Marshmallow

Marshmallow first made her debut in the Season 1 episode, “Sheesh! Cab, Bob?” A transgender character who also works in the sex industry, she was one of the many characters that Bob had invited to Tina’s birthday party while working as a cab driver at night. But it was immediately apparent that Bob already had a relationship with her due to his nonchalant “Oh hey, Marshmallow.” It was a stark contrast to her bold outfit at the time, and this became a running gag between the two where they always said hello to one another when in the same place (outside of when Marshmallow was angry at Bob).

Marshmallow was a character not introduced with malice or bad intention, but it was during the earlier rougher edged days of the animated series. Bob’s Burgers really didn’t find its core tone that fans enjoy today until the middle of its second and third season. But thankfully, some of the more regressive jokes in the episode against non-gender conforming characters don’t age as badly as you’d expect. And Marshmallow herself was never at the butt of those jokes anyway (and those characters that were have since been retired).

But for the first eight seasons of the series, David Herman (who voices characters such as Mr. Frond, Trev and more) had been the voice behind her appearances. Ever since, Marshmallow has either been seen in non-speaking roles or background cameo shots. But in Season 14, Marshmallow returned with a speaking role and a new voice actor behind her, Jari Jones. And with the newest episode of Season 15, Bob’s Burgers is taking full advantage of this new voice star and finally showing off more of Marshmallow as fans have been wanting to see for years.

Marshmallow Takes the Stage in Bob’s Burgers Season 15

In Season 15 episode 6, “Hope N’ Mic Night,” the Belcher kids talk Bob and Linda into holding an open mic night at the restaurant after the school’s talent show had been cancelled. Marshmallow had gotten one of the fliers for it, and asks Bob to save her a spot. Bob does eventually agree despite how much money it’s going to cost him because Marshmallow and the kids are so into the idea of performing. In Marshmallow’s case, she’s performing in front of her parents for the very first time.

While the episode is not squarely focused on Marshmallow (and instead is a broader stroke showcasing many of the series’ personalities), there’s a lot of focus given to expanding what we know about her character. All we’ve seen from her before is that she has a back and forth with Bob, and that he’s enamored with her because he describes Marshmallow as someone who “comes and goes as she pleases…answers to no one, and she is truly free.” And now with Jari Jones as her voice, Bob’s Burgers is further allowing her to shine.

Marshmallow saves the day as when the Fire Marshall is about to shut down the open mic night, she reveals she actually knows the Fire Marshall and saved his life. She convinces him to let the night continue, and thus finally performs in front of her parents. Delivering a beautiful cover of “Seabird” by the Alessi Brothers, fans are then left to infer the connection between she and her parents. It’s handled like many of Bob’s Burgers’ best stories with plenty of heart and care. All fans see of them is silently watching their daughter perform (with her mother beginning to tear up), and then sharing a loving embrace when it comes to an end.

We’re left to infer whether or not they have a great relationship, but that’s not the point. In the episode and in that moment, Marshmallow shows her full self to her parents and it’s responded in turn with nothing but love. It’s the kind of showcase for the character fans have been waiting for, and now it’s only a matter of time before she goes from a recurring gag background character as seen in past seasons to having fully fleshed out arcs and stories of her own in the future.