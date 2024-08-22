BoJack Horseman Creator Teams With Netflix on New Animated Comedy

It looks like Netflix is gearing up for a brand-new series with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of BoJack Horseman. Today, reports went live confirming the new deal in the wake of BoJack Horseman‘s rise at Netflix. Bob-Waksberg is creating a new series titled Long Story Short, and the animated comedy will be a must-watch for fans of his previous work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Long Story Short is an adult comedy that focuses on a family’s journey over time. An official log line has been released for the series, so you can read up on it below:

“It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”

Bob-Waksberg will not only writer the series but act as executive producer and showrun the project. In a statement addressing Long Story Short, the creator said he is happy to be back doing what he loves most.

“It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!”

As you can imagine, fans of BoJack Horseman are excited to hear about Netflix’s new deal with Bob-Waksberg. The creator imbued BoJack Horseman with its signature wit, so the expectations for Long Story Short are high. The new series was also announced at the perfect time. BoJack Horseman premiered exactly a decade ago today, so emotions must be running high for Bob-Waksberg. With a new series in production, the writer will be able to revisit fans soon enough, so here’s to hoping Netflix is able to streamline the animated comedy.

If you have not experienced the joy of BoJack Horseman, well – better late than never. The hit comedy can be found on Netflix now, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Set in a Los Angeles in which humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, BoJack Horseman is an animated show about one man (who is also a horse) who peaked early and is trying to figure out what to do with his life now. An outrageous and dark comedy with a melancholy center, the show asks the question, “what happens when you have the world at your fingertips and you still can’t figure out how to be happy?””

