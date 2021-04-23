Boruto Reveals Amado’s Secret Enhancements

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest manga chapter introduced one of Kara's most deadly cyborg creations: Eida. The young girl was a clairvoyant (psychic ability to view any current or past events from her lifetime) who was modified and enhanced with Scientific Ninja Tools by Amado. Eida's powers force almost anyone who sees her to become instantly infatuated with her - creating doubt about all love in her life. After being freed by Kara's other surviving cyborg killer, Code, Eida makes it clear that she wants to kill Amado for what he's done to her - and also reveals why Amado's own enhancements make it difficult.

Warning: Boruto Chapter 57 SPOILERS Follow!

In Boruto's new chapter, "Eida", we learn why Code really decided to set Eida loose from her cryogenic slumber: Her all-seeing mind and wealth of knowledge holds the answer to how Code and can free himself from the power limiters Amado and Jigen installed in him. Code's power is so great that even Jigen/Isshiki Otsutsuki feared it; as it turns out, Amado is the key to unleashing Code's full might, but there's a big catch.

Eida's clairvoyance allows her to see that Code's power limiters can only be deactivated by Amado through a combination of voiceprint command, and iris recognition. To Code, the solution is simple: find someone to impersonate Amado through transformation jutsu, and get the job done. However, Eida counters that thought with the reveal that Amado has already foiled that kind of cheat, through his secret Ninja Tool enhancements: his eyes.

As Eida explains to Code: "You may not be able to tell, but [Amado's] remodeled his eyes with Scientific Ninja Tools. And you know transformation jutsu can't replicate complex tech."

It's always been a lingering question of how Amado applied his unequaled knowledge of cyborg enhancement to his own body. Now we know. As Eida points out, Amado's Scientific Ninja Tool eyes are a subtle enhancement that no one can discern just by looking; that observation also begs the question: what else can Amado's eyes do?

That's an important question to ask at this point. Amado has been hanging out in Hidden Leaf for quite a while, and those eyes have seen quite far behind the scenes of Naruto's operations. If there are sensors and/or recording devices in those eyes, Amado could be gathering data or hunting for something that could severely hurt Naruto and Hidden Leaf down the line.

...Of course, Amado needs to keep his eyes before they do any damage. Because based on the conversation between Code and Eida, Code may soon come to gouge Amado's eyes right out of his head.

Boruto drops new chapters monthly FREE ONLINE. The Anime streams new episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.