Naruto: New ‘Boruto’ Synopsis Reveals Mitsuki Arc Finale Details

Boruto:Naruto Next Generations has been mired in its never-ending “Mitsuki Disappearance Arc” for months now – but rejoice Naruto fans, for the end of this nightmare is near!

A new slew of synopses for Boruto‘s upcoming episodes have revealed a lot of key details about how the “Mitsuki Disappearance Arc” will wrap-up, and it sounds like the end will be much more exciting than much of the arc that preceded it:

Here are my translations for the overviews to the remaining Boruto episodes in January!~ (Yuritsuka in the Boruto TV Schedule thread on NarutoForums has compiled the magazine raws). Seems like it’ll be action-packed all the way until the adaptation for Naruto Shinden: Family Day! pic.twitter.com/5124l2B3aB — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) January 9, 2019

Boruto episodes 90 and 91 will serve as the finale of the “Mitsuki Disappearance Arc”, and the details listed above hint that it will be a finale steeped in both action and tragedy. Episode 90, “Mitsuki and Sekiei”, will see the renegade Fabrications leader Kuu go up against Mitsuki in and suffer some real damage. Mitsuki Fabrication friend Sekiei tries to step in to defend Kuu, leading to what seems like a final showdown between him and Mitsuki. That’s probably going to be a sad episode to witness, as Mitsuki will either likely have to put down Sekiei, or will be present when the Fabrication’s form finally gives out. Expect another heartfelt death scene, just like the one from the latest episode (E88) that’s still breaking fans’ hearts.

Episode 91, “Onoki’s Will”, will be the finale to the Mitsuki arc, and will bring the themes of the storyline (in a word: willpower) around full-circle. Boruto and his comrades will face Kuu, who apparently won’t go quietly into the night without a fight, as well as a few mind games. From what’s described in the synopsis, Onoki will be struggling (possibly on his last legs) to reach his clone and put a stop to his rebellion – and Hidden Stone Genin Sekki, who Boruto met during the search for his Heart Stone, will re-appear to help Onoki get to his destination. From the sound of things, Onoki’s attempt to correct his tragic mistake with the Akuta will likely be the final act of his lifetime.

The two final Mitsuki episodes will air on January 20th and 27th, respectively – so we don’t have far yet to go!

You can catch the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu.