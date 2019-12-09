Boruto Reveals Urashiki’s Grotesque Method of Otsutsuki Transformation

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sees the red-hot Time Travel Arc reach its epic climax, as Boruto, Young Naruto, Jiraiya and Sasuke all team together for the final battle against Urashiki Otsutsuki. Urashiki had been literally one step ahead of his foes, thanks to a powerful Rinnegan that let the villain see the future. However, when the Hidden Leaf shinobi defeated that jutsu, it seemed Urashiki was down for good – but the otherworldly villain had one more power-up hidden up his sleeve. A Naruto saga villain revealing a new power-up is not at all surprising; however, the method that Urashiki uses to achieve his new form is probably one of the more grotesque acts in the Naruto saga.

Warning – Boruto Episode 135 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Urashiki shakes of the thrashing that he got last episode, after Jiraiya used an undetectable toad poison to weaken Urashiki’s power. When Urashiki gets back on his feet, he gets into a war of words with Boruto and Young Naruto, who are threatening to thrash him all over again. Urashiki boasts that he has a secret weapon left to unveil, and Jiraiya knows the villain isn’t bluffing. Urashiki tried to power-up by eating the remaining chakra in the little fisherman’s bag he wears on his hip – but it isn’t enough. So, the villain goes for a much more drastic method!

Urashiki powers up his future-seeing Rinnegan, and then reaches up and tears his own eyes out of his head! The villain eats each of his powered-up Rinnegans to get the energy he needs to make his ultimate transformation. Urashiki reveals his ultimate Otsutsuki form, in which a Momoshiki-style Sharigan appears as a third eye in his forehead; that eye allows Urashiki’s two missing eyes to also power-up with a yellow glow, and function again.

Needless to say: it takes a pretty epic battle, with Sasuke and Jiraiya unleashing their most powerful attacks, and Boruto and Young Naruto sealing Urashiki’s destruction with a joint-jutsu Rasengan.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.