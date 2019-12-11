Boruto Reveals Urashiki’s Big Weakness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming to the end of its “Time Travel” arc, which has brought Boruto and Sasuke back o the Hidden Leaf Village of Naruto’s youth, to protect the future Hokage from the threat of Urashiki Otsutsuki. In the arc’s penultimate episode, “The Last Battle, Urashiki”, the villain reveals his true Otsutsuki form and power, and pits them against the strongest jutsu of Boruto, Sasuke, Naruto and Jiraiya. Thankfully, our heroes end up winning the day, in part because they manage to exploit Urashiki Otsutsuki’s greatest (and ultimately fatal) flaw!

When you look back at it, Urashiki’s weakness was always obvious: his arrogance. Urashiki constantly looked down on the mortal shinobi he was up against, and made no secret of it. That arrogance only increased when Urashiki transformed into his full-fledged Otsutsuki form, as the villain assumed there would be no way for the shinobi to best him. He never figured on the combined power of Boruto and Naruto in the form of the Rasengan – and he greatly underestimated the power of both Sasuke and Jiraiya.

Given his nature as an Otsutsuki, and the level of technique he displayed throughout most of his appearances in the Boruto anime, it’s clear that Urashiki was capable of quite a lot as a fighter, and probably could’ve defeated his at least some of his opponents if he’d used a bit more cautiousness and showed a bit more respect for his foes. Instead, his assumption that he was unstoppable got his butt kicked in not one but two eras of Hidden Leaf, and now he’s just dust on the wind of the past.

The lingering question now is what – if any – effect Urashiki’s actions will have on the timestream. That’s mainly a question hanging over Young Naruto and Jiraiya, whose stories have been greatly changed by these time travel events. Or have they? One exciting twist in this arc may be finding out that Naruto’s life always included these events, and that (through jutsu or other means) Naruto simply didn’t remember, while Jiraiya chose not to speak of it again – no matter what it meant for his ultimate fate.

