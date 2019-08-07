Boruto Preview Teases a Sasuke Reunion

The Boruto anime has admittedly been stuck in a rough patch, as it muddled through filler story arcs that had a lot of fans losing interest. However, things are set for a major change soon enough, as Boruto will be having his long-awaited reunion with Sasuke!

A new preview of upcoming episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reveals that the upcoming episode 120 is titled “Heading Towards Sasuke”, and as the title implies, we’ll be getting just that!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto Episode #120: “Heading Towards Sasuke” will be broadcast on 8/18! Some additional exposition was provided by the magazine preview~ pic.twitter.com/xKkkYkotcO — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 7, 2019

Here’s the Boruto episode 120 synopsis, provided by Organic Dinosaur:

“During the time of the Chuunin Exams, Sasuke became Boruto’s mentor. Since his mentor tends to be away from home, Boruto hasn’t been able to receive much training from him – He’s gotten tired of waiting on him to come back. But on this occasion, a message arries to the village from Sasuke. Boruto stealthily eavesdrops on the contents of it, and finds out that Sasuke is going to be dropping by for a short visit at a certain location in the “Wind Country”. In order to receive training from him somehow, Boruto then secretly rushes out of the village. But at the same time various accidents keep happening one after another – and he isn’t readily able to reach his destination. Will Boruto actually be able to meet up with this mentor!?”

Naruto fans are still waiting to see how Boruto will evolve from the kid we’ve been following through the first installment of this anime, into the badass shinobi that we met in the series prelude. A lot of fans have been theorizing that Sasuke Sensei will be a major factor in Boruto’s growth – so any mention of the “Shadow Hokage” making his return is sure to get the disappointed fandom interested in Boruto‘s anime series again.

If you’re thirsting for more Sasuke, the Shadow Hokage also has his own spinoff light novel, which digs deeper into his personal life and inner workings. Meanwhile, the main Boruto manga is building up a storyline in which Sasuke is on a collusion course with a new faction of the Otsutsuki Clan. So, Naruto fans have a lot of Sasuke to look forward to.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.