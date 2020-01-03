Boruto Reveals How Naruto Changed the Hyuuga Clan for the Better

One of the strongest aspects of Naruto as a character isn’t his nearly unlimited chakra or the many ninjutsu techniques that he has under his belt, but rather, his endearing spirit and ability to unite friend and foe alike with his friendship. As we followed Naruto’s life from childhood into his adult years, promises he made during his early adventures have paid off in spades in the recent anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! One such example is with the Hyuga clan, and the promise he made to his opponent, and future brother in law, Neji!

Twitter User Gutsy_Fool connected the dots to the old promise that Naruto made to Neji during their battle in the Chunin Exams, with the recent scene of Naruto chatting with his father in law proving that his time as the Seventh Hokage has drastically changed the fate of the Hyuga Clan and it’s survival:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And this was awesome, Hiashi admitting that Naruto did change the Hyuga, something he wanted to do all those years ago pic.twitter.com/HLGfqyiSqa — Mikey 🎄🎆 (@Gutsy_Fool) December 29, 2019

When we first met Hiashi Hyuga, Hinata’s father, he believed strongly that there were different rankings within his clan that all ninja would have to adhere to. This definitely caused some problems for the likes of Neji, who was put at a lower level than his relative Hinata. Though Neji didn’t live to see the full effect of Naruto’s work as Hokage, having died during the final story arc of Naruto: Shippuden, his spirit lives on with the new Hyuga clan.

Neji recently made an appearance in the time travel arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, giving us a nice visit to the deceased ninja. Unfortunately, he would never see his uncle becoming the lovable grandfather he is today, with Naruto having changed his character astronomically thanks to his work.

What do you think of this link from the present to the past of the Naruto franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.