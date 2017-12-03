‘Boruto’s Latest Episode Had a Touching Itachi Throwback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a great treat for fans who want to see how their favorite Naruto characters have grown up, and this latest bit of fanservice is one of the most touching yet.

In episode 35 of the series, Boruto and his friends are getting ready to graduate from the ninja academy. Accompanied by the freelance reporter Sukea – who was hiding his own share of secrets – Boruto went around asking his classmates what they wanted to pursue in the future. And Sarada’s answer ends up being a touching tribute to Itachi Uchiha.

Since Boruto doesn’t really have a firm grasp on what he wants, his friends’ answers often throw him for a loop. Asking Sarada what she wants to pursue, Sarada answers with the fact that she wants to be Hokage. Sarada’s idea of the Hokage is reminiscent of one the resurrected Itachi Uchiha once told Naruto years ago.

Sarada states that in order to become Hokage first she needs to “become a worthy shinobi, one who is acknowledged by everyone.” This statement is a throwback to Itachi Uchiha’s speech to Naruto in the midst of the Great Ninja War, where Itachi says “It’s not that if you become Hokage everyone will acknowledge you, it is the ones who are acknowledged that can become Hokage.”

Not only is a subtle throwback for fans of the series, it implies that Itachi’s ideals are still being passed down through the Uchiha clan many years after his passing. Whether or not it is a conclusion she made on her own, Sarada’s determined path to become the Hokage rings of maturity and at least a passing awareness of her family’s past.

This is only one of the touching tributes featured in the episode, as Hinata references Neji Hyuga when talking about the Hyuga clan with Boruto.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him taht wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

