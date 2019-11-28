Boruto: Urashiki’s Rinnegan Could Cause Big Problems for Sasuke

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode of the anime’s “Time Travel Arc” sees Boruto and Sasuke both trying to navigate through some increasingly complicated relationships with people from the Hidden Leaf village of Naruto’s youth, without completely destroying the Naruto Saga timeline as we know it. If that wasn’t complicated enough, there’s still the threat of Urashiki Otsutsuki hanging over Naruto. Eventually the time-hopping Urashiki makes his move, and despite Naruto and Boruto’s latest training push together – and the combined might of Jiraiya and Adult Sasuke – Urashiki turns out to have more jutsu techniques up his sleeve than anyone anticipated.

One of Urashiki’s tricks turns out to be a new kind of Rinnegan that allows him to see into the near-future, and thereby avoid and/or counter his enemies attacks! Needless to say, this new jutsu is going to be a major problem for Sasuke, Boruto, and co. to beat!

This new Rinnegan is going to be a major problem for Sasuke in particular. The “Shadow Hokage” has developed one of the most powerful sets of Dojutsu techniques that the Shinobi world has ever seen, and has learned to rely heavily on those powers in battle. Urashiki stole a portion of Sasuke’s chakra and his jutsu abilities along with them, adding that arsenal to his own impressive array of abilities. So, now Sasuke is depleted and stuck in the past, with Urashiki holding the cards in terms of power and abilities. So how can Sasuke possibly hope to win?

Boruto’s Time Travel arc is building toward some significant narrative and thematic payoffs – and for Sasuke, that payoff my very well be in the realization that this fight with Urashiki is one that he can’t win. At least, not alone. This arc is set during the time that Young Sasuke defected from Hidden Leaf to pursue strength in isolation, so bringing the character around to some kind of atonement for that could be achieved in Adult Sasuke having to rely on his friends – Young Naruto, Boruto, Jiraiya, Sakura, etc. – to step in and fight on his behalf against Urashiki, and win the day.

Now, how Boruto, Young Naruto, and co. beat a future-telling Rinnegan is another problem altogether. However, if there is a set of characters that are wild, erratic, and unpredictable enough to fool any fortune-telling power, it’s Naruto, Boruto, and Jiraiya!

