Evangelion Studio Revives an All-Time Classic Magical Girl Anime

A classic magical girl anime that was massive at its time is finally returning courtesy of Evangelion‘s studio in what is one of this year’s most unexpected announcements, but it is still very welcome news. The old adaptation was a hit back then, and this upcoming one has the makings to become an even better one, not just because of the unique vision it will be created with, but also because one of the biggest studios is taking on the challenge of bringing it to life. Furthermore, a short teaser is out, showcasing how the full anime series will look when it is eventually released.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Studio Khara, the studio behind the Neon Genesis Evangelion rebuild movies, Kaiju No. 8, Darling in the Franxx and more, an adaptation of the classic Sugar Sugar Rune manga has been confirmed at this year’s Japan Expo event. The franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and for the occasion, a Sugar Sugar Rune Les deux sorcières short has been released ahead of the full anime project that has yet to receive a release window or any other information. The short serves as the prequel to the main storyline and was written by the original creator.

Sugar Sugar Rune‘s Remake Will Look Stunning

In an enchanted world, a competition determines the next queen by pitting two young witches against each other in the Human World. Their mission? To win the affection of boys, whoever collects the most becomes the queen. This time, the competitors are best friends and total opposites: sweet Vanilla Mieux and daring Chocolat Meilleure, daughters of the reigning queen and her former rival. They are mentored by pop star witch Rockin’ Robin, along with their animal friends, Blanca and Duke. However, complications arise when mysterious student Pierre, who bears a resemblance to the dark king Glace, targets Chocolat. As danger escalates, the girls must safeguard their friendship and protect one another.

The anime project as well as the short video are all in CGI, and it is very likely that Yusuke Matsui, a CG animation director at the studio, will helm the series, given that he and producer Kohei Fujiwara announced the project. Besides this exciting anime adaptation, the beloved manga written and illustrated by Moyoco Anno will get a complete edition of 5 volumes, which will include new illustrations and materials, with the first volume being released on September 30, 2025. The 20th anniversary was celebrated in style, and there is so much to look forward to as the revival of an icon is on the horizon.