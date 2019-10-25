Boruto Reveals the Aftermath of Naruto’s Disappearance

Following the titanic fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen, the two strongest ninja of Konoha found themselves defeated in the face of the Kara organization. With Sasuke nearly dying at the hands of the Otsutsuki Vessel, Naruto managed to help him escape but was sealed away in the process. With Naruto’s fate up in the air, and the villagers of Konoha trying to think of the best route to take moving forward, it’s up to Boruto and Team 7 to undergo a rescue mission to bright back the Seventh Hokage safe and sound.

At the beginning of the most recent chapter of the manga, Boruto, Kawaki, Team 7, and Shikamaru are trying to decide what to do next with Naruto missing, debating whether or not it is time to pick a new Hokage to lead the village in his abscense. “Lord Seventh” has long put himself in service of the Hidden Leaf Village, so the villagers are certainly finding themselves in quite the quandry with this one.

However, before a rescue mission can be hatched, Shikamaru decides to place Kawaki under house arrest, believing that he may still be a spy sent to Konoha on behalf of Kara. While Kawaki initially agrees to the terms, it isn’t until he decides with Boruto that a rescue mission must be initiated, that Team 7 and the former member of Kara decide to escape.

Opening up a portal, Kawaki assists Team 7 in beginning their rescue mission to find Boruto’s father, but unfortunately for them, it seems that a member of Kara is lying in wait. Will Team 7 manage to bring down Boro and save the seventh Hokage?

Though Jigen isn’t currently the villain of the Boruto anime, the Otsutsuki are still threatening Konoha, especially with the most recent time travel arc that unites the Hidden Leaf village of the past with the present.

What do you think of the most recent arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Do you think we’ll be seeing the events of the manga translated to the anime sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.