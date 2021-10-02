Boruto Cliffhanger Forces Kawaki to Make a Difficult Choice

The battle between the Hidden Leaf Village and the Kara Organization is about to come to an end in the latest arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which is set to make some major changes to the ninja world. With Naruto using the power of Baryon Mode to eradicate a large percentage of Jigen’s energy, the head Otsutsuki of Kara is now desperately seeking a new body, setting up a terrible choice for Kawaki to make as his adopted father is currently being threatened if the newest resident of Konoha doesn’t give himself up.

Thanks to Kawaki’s status as a Vessel, the young ninja currently holds the perfect body for Jigen to jump into. With Kawaki escaping Jigen and his band of antagonists, the anime has gone to great lengths by adapting the more emotional beats of the ninja’s journey, while also introducing original stories that show the younger days of the Vessel while being trained and molded by Kara. Now, Kawaki is presented with the choice of sacrificing his own life for his adopted father’s, seemingly having made the decision to submit his physical form to the head of Kara in the final moments of the latest installment.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the brief snippet from the latest episode that features Kawaki internalizing the struggle and whether or not the young ninja is willing to sacrifice everything in order to save Naruto and the ninja village that welcomed him into its ranks with open arms:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1442083906660884483?s=20

The big send-off to the battle between the light and dark sides of the ninja world will see some major casualties on both sides of the aisle, with the finale of the Kara Arc bringing the anime insanely close to the current events taking place in the manga. With the anime adaptation sure to create original storylines not seen on the printed page, fans are left wondering what new angles the show might take as it waits for the manga written by creator Masashi Kishimoto to create more stories in the world of the Hidden Leaf.

Do you think Kawaki is done for in the current Kara Arc? What’s been your favorite scene of the fight between Naruto and Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.