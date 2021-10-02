New Naruto Image Hints At Tragic Conclusion Of Kara Arc

The battle between Naruto and Jigen has been one of the biggest in the history of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, with the Seventh Hokage being forced to access the power of the Baryon Mode. With this power drawing on the life energy of both himself and the nine-tailed fox inside of himself, a new image has been released that hints at the tear-jerking conclusion of the Kara Arc, which will see some major casualties on both the side of heroes and villains alike while changing the ninja world forever in the process.

Warning. This Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Image is a major spoiler for the ending of the Kara Arc, so be forewarned if you want to read on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Baryon Mode of Naruto’s not only gave him an insane power boost but a new appearance that merges together the seventh with the Kyubi inside of himself. Unfortunately for Naruto, while this new transformation gives him a leg up in his battle against Isshiki, it causes a major drawback in that it will kill either the Seventh or the nine-tailed fox within him. With this latest image, we see the two lifelong characters having one last conversation before the afterlife of the Ninja World welcomes a new inhabitant into its ranks.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the following image, which sees Naruto and Kurama perhaps having their final conversation as one of them is set to leave this mortal coil after the use of the Baryon Mode which helped in eating up the large majority of Jigen’s energy as he searched for a new body in Kawaki:

Boruto Episode 218 New Screenshot! Kurama and Naruto last conversation😢. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/ImRf0Wd456 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 1, 2021

The anime-adaptation will most likely have number of anime-only episodes in its future, with the end of the Kara Arc being relatively close to the current events that are taking place in the manga. Rest assured, nothing will ever be the same for the Hidden Leaf Village when the battle against Jigen ends, on both the side of the heroes and the villains alike.

Are you prepared for the tragic ending to the battle against Isshiki? Who do you think will win this climactic battle for the fate of the ninja world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.